Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

