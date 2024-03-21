Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,146 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AMP traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $435.89. 119,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,860. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $437.23. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day moving average is $364.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

