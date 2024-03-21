Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 84,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

