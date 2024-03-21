Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 92.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 157.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 278,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,265. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

