Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,871 shares of company stock worth $1,489,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NTAP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. 341,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

