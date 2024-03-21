Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 in the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Appian Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 816,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

