Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) CEO Acquires $199,818.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,693 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Core Scientific by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 625,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,495 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

