Core Scientific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 22,020 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 358% compared to the typical volume of 4,809 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CORZ. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,323,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Featured Stories

