CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 534,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

