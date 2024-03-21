Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $770,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 347,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,983. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.