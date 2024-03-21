Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.