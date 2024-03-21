Cormark Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AD.UN. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
