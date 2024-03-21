Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $245.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.71 or 0.00017650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00082003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

