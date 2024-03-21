Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COTY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 719,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.