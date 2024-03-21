Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $41,558.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,052.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Down 0.1 %

Coursera stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 150,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

