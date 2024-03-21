Courtenay O’connor Sells 20,622 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.8 %

Squarespace stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Squarespace by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Squarespace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.