CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.50 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

