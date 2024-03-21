CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $143.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.