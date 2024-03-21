Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.79.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,273. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

