Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Marc Wilson Sells 6,942 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 441,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 387,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

