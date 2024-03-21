Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up about 7.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Crocs worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 0.7 %

Crocs stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,727. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

