CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

