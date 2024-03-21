CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $333.23 and last traded at $331.38. Approximately 1,640,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,099,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.53, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.09.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

