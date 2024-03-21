Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCK opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.