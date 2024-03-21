Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.8 %

CMI traded up $8.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.