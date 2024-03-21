Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $245.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

