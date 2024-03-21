Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $247.32.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

