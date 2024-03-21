Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.97

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $246.97 and last traded at $246.97, with a volume of 2923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

