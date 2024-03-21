CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,487. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

