CyberConnect (CYBER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107.07 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $13.48 or 0.00020639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $265.69 million and $107.07 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 13.36740192 USD and is up 23.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $81,437,485.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

