Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,581,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,994. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.