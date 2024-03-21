Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

DHR traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $254.44. 744,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,465. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

