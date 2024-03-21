Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $507.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average of $573.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

