Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,373. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

