Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 690,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,260. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

