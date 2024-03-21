Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 813,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,081. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

