Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.70. 302,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,016. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

