Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $288.57. 607,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.