Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ MU traded up $16.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.88. 67,273,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,861,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

