Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3877 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.