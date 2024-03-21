Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

