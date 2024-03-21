Dathan C. Voelter Sells 2,270 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

AESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,483,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,045,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,065.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 531,261 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

