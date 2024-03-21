David Michael Barrett Sells 80,082 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

