David Trude Sells 4,000 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Free Report) insider David Trude sold 4,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.23), for a total transaction of A$19,632.00 ($12,915.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

