Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Hits $408.85 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $408.85 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $25.66 or 0.00038646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017627 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002997 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,935,612 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

