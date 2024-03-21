Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

NYSE DE traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $397.64. 1,400,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,743. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

