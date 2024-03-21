DEI Trading Down 3.8% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. DEI has a total market capitalization of $190.93 million and $212.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00126814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.