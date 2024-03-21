Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $16,644,317.55 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,583,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.