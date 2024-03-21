Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $60,457,613.40 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, March 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $77,440,844.48.

On Wednesday, March 13th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90.

On Monday, March 4th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

