Derren James Newell Sells 11,500 Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00.
Derren James Newell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Derren James Newell sold 5 shares of Source Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.55, for a total transaction of C$47.75.
Source Energy Services Stock Up 6.9 %
Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.97. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.54.
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
